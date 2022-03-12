J&K: Pakistani commander of JeM among four terrorists killed in encounter

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday that four terrorists, including a Pakistani commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed and one ultra was arrested in the three separate encounters with security forces, as per news agency PTI report. The encounters took place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts of the Kashmir valley, a police official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police official said two JeM terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an overnight encounter in the Chewaklan area of Pulwama in south Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said in a tweet, "Pakistani terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter identified as JeM commander Kamaal Bhai @ Jatt. He was active since 2018 in Pulwama-Shopian area & involved in several terror crimes & civilian atrocities."

In another gunfight between the forces and terrorists in the Serch area of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, a member of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed, the official said.

He said another encounter broke out in the Nechama Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday morning, in which an LeT terrorist was killed. Kumar said the security forces had launched anti-terrorism operations at four-five locations on Friday night.

"We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far 2 terrorists of JeM including 01 #Pakistani killed in #Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in #Ganderbal & #Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama," he wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

