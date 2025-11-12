J&K police attach properties of ex-Bar chief Mian Abdul Qayoom under UAPA

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Wednesday formally attached a residential property belonging to Mian Abdul Qayoom, the former president of the Kashmir Bar Association, in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The property, located at Bul Bul Bagh Barzulla in Srinagar, was seized by the police under Sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA. The attachment order was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat.

In the formal order, Prabhat stated that evidence gathered by the investigating officer prima facie established that the accused, Mian Abdul Qayoom, had used the residential premises for "concealing incriminatory material and for the furtherance of terrorist activities".

"In exercise of powers conferred by Section 25 of UAPA, prior approval is accorded for attachment of 02 storeyed residential house along with land measuring 02 Kanals, 01 Marla and 90 sqft situated at Bulbul Bagh Barzulla, Srinagar," the order said.

The action was taken in connection with FIR No. 157/2009 registered at Shaheed Gunj police station under Sections 120, 120-B, 121, and 153-A of the Ranbir Penal Code and Sections 13, 38, and 39 of the UAPA, it said.

"The said property registered under mutation no. 338, in the name of Mian Abdul Qayoom, thus falls within the ambit of "proceeds of terrorism" in terms of Section 2(g) of UAPA and is liable to be attached in FIR no. 157/09, of PS Shaheed Gunj, Srinagar," the order said.