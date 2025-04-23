J&K Police releases sketches of 3 terrorists linked to Pahalgam attack that killed 26 | See photos

Jammu and Kashmir police have released sketches of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attacks that resulted in 26 deaths, based on eyewitness accounts. Mint could not verify if these sketches are accurate.

Updated23 Apr 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday released a set sketches of the terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam attacks that killed 26 people. The sketches were made based on eyewitness accounts, police said. 

The men are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. The three terrorists also had code names -- Moosa, Yunus and Asif -- and were involved in terror related incidents in Poonch.

See photos: 

J&K police sketches
J&K police sketches
J&K police sketches

The incident occurred when suspected terrorists belonging to ‘The Resistance Front’ — an affiliate of the proscribed group Lashkar-e-Toiba — opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

Earlier in the day several reports noted, that Intelligence agencies said that the attack was designed by Saifullah Khalid, a top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander, and two POK-based operatives. However, Mint couldn't independently verify the news.

The attack triggered nationwide outrage and prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut short his diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia. After he returned to Delhi, PM Modi held a high-level meeting attended by EAM Jaishankar and others.

First Published:23 Apr 2025, 12:33 PM IST
