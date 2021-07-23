The Jammu and Kashmir police has shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district, officials said.

A quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy after the intelligence inputs about a drone flying over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB) on Thursday.

The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter.

View Full Image A drone was shot down in Kanachak area and explosive material was recovered. (ANI)

The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

The NSG had deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.

The Air Force had also taken measures to prevent any such attack in Jammu and other important airbases across the country. It has also taken strict measures to address threats from small drones.

After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them

