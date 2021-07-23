1 min read.Updated: 23 Jul 2021, 10:54 AM ISTLivemint
The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter
The Jammu and Kashmir police has shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district, officials said.
A quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy after the intelligence inputs about a drone flying over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB) on Thursday.
After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them
