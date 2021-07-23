Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >J&K police shoots down drone carrying IED material 6 km inside Indian border. See photos

J&K police shoots down drone carrying IED material 6 km inside Indian border. See photos

Premium
A drone was shot down in Kanachak area and explosive material was recovered.
1 min read . 10:54 AM IST Livemint

  • The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter

The Jammu and Kashmir police has shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police has shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district, officials said.

A quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy after the intelligence inputs about a drone flying over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB) on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

A quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy after the intelligence inputs about a drone flying over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB) on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter.

The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter.

View Full Image
A drone was shot down in Kanachak area and explosive material was recovered.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
A drone was shot down in Kanachak area and explosive material was recovered.
Click on the image to enlarge

The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

The NSG had deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.

The NSG had deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.

The Air Force had also taken measures to prevent any such attack in Jammu and other important airbases across the country. It has also taken strict measures to address threats from small drones.

The Air Force had also taken measures to prevent any such attack in Jammu and other important airbases across the country. It has also taken strict measures to address threats from small drones.

View Full Image
A drone was shot down in Kanachak area and explosive material was recovered.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
A drone was shot down in Kanachak area and explosive material was recovered.
Click on the image to enlarge

After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them

After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!