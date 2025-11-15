JK police station blast: 9 dead, 32 hurt in ‘accidental’ blast, top cop says ‘speculation unnecessary’ | Latest updates

At least nine people were killed and 32 were injured after some confiscated explosives that were stored at Nowgam police station in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) went off on Friday. Addressing a press conference, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat said the blast was “accidental” and any “other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary.”
According to the initial reports, the blast occurred when some policemen and authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of 360 kg of explosives explosives confiscated in the 'white-collar' terror module case in Haryana.
During the press conference, DGP Nalin Prabhat said, “During the investigation, an FIR number 162/2025 of PS Nowgam, a huge quantity of explosive substances, chemicals were also recovered from Faridabad on 9, 10 November. This recovery, like the rest of the recoveries which we have done, was transported and kept securely in the open area of Police Station, Nowgam.”
“As part of the prescribed procedure, the samples of the recovery had to be forwarded for further forensic and chemical examination. This process was going on for the past two days by the FSL team. Due to the unstable and sensitive nature of the recovery, the sampling process, handling was being done with extreme caution by the FSL team.”
He said, “However, unfortunately, during this course, last night around 11.20 pm, an accidental explosion has taken place. Any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary. In this unfortunate incident, nine people have lost their lives and 27 police personnel, two revenue officials and three civilians from the adjacent areas have received injuries.”
