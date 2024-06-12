Jammu and Kashmir police raised concerns about a rise in terrorist incidents in the valley, possibly linked to a newly infiltrated group. They warned of the potential for more attacks.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday warned of “more terrorists" in the valley as it saw three terror attacks in the last 3 days. They also hinted at the likeliness of a “newly infiltrated group" in the valley. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking to media on the Hiranagar-Kathua attack, ADGP Jammu Anand Jain said, "This is a newly infiltrated group which has come to this area. There is a possibility of more terrorists also."

