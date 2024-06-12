Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday warned of “more terrorists" in the valley as it saw three terror attacks in the last 3 days. They also hinted at the likeliness of a “newly infiltrated group" in the valley.
Talking to media on the Hiranagar-Kathua attack, ADGP Jammu Anand Jain said, "This is a newly infiltrated group which has come to this area. There is a possibility of more terrorists also."
