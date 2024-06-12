Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  J-K police warns of 'more terrorists' as valley sees 3 terror attacks in 3 days: 'Newly infiltrated group has come...'

J-K police warns of 'more terrorists' as valley sees 3 terror attacks in 3 days: 'Newly infiltrated group has come...'

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Jammu and Kashmir police raised concerns about a rise in terrorist incidents in the valley, possibly linked to a newly infiltrated group. They warned of the potential for more attacks.

Army personnel arrives near the site of the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. One terrorist and a CRPF jawan have been killed and one civilian injured in the firing so far.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday warned of “more terrorists" in the valley as it saw three terror attacks in the last 3 days. They also hinted at the likeliness of a “newly infiltrated group" in the valley.

Talking to media on the Hiranagar-Kathua attack, ADGP Jammu Anand Jain said, "This is a newly infiltrated group which has come to this area. There is a possibility of more terrorists also."

