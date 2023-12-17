J&K proposal: What we know about Truth and Reconciliation commissions

How would it operate in Kashmir?

Kaul recommended that it should be set up “expediently" and be time-bound. He stressed the TRC should not be a criminal court and focus instead on dialogue. Kaul left the specifics of the formation to the government, saying, “It is my view that it is for the Government to devise the manner in which this should be set up, and to determine the best way forward for the commission". While the attorney general welcome Kaul’s suggestion as a “watershed", senior political figures are yet to weigh in on the matter.