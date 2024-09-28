J&K news: Protests against killing of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah; Mehbooba Mufti cancels election campaign

  • A large number of people in Jammu and Kashmir, including women, protested over the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrike. 

Livemint
Updated28 Sep 2024, 09:36 PM IST
Protest march held in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam against the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Photo: ANI videograb
Protest march held in Jammu & Kashmir’s Budgam against the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Photo: ANI videograb

Denounced the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, a protest march was held in Srinagar and Budgam areas of of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Hezbollah group has confirmed the death of Nasrallah, who was one of its founders.

In a video shared by ANI, a large number of people, including women, were seen participating in the protest while raising slogans in favour of Hezbollah and Palestine.

In Srinagar, people poured out on roads in Hassanabad, Rainawari, Saidakadal, Meer Behri, and Ashaibagh areas and chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans while carrying black flags, reported PTI.

Shian Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safav, the President of Jammu and Kashmir's Anjuman-e-Sharie, said that no matter how much they mourn his (Hassan Nasrallah) death, it will always be lesser.

“There should be peace and that was his mission. He was alleged to be involved in terrorism so that the people wouldn't get to know what he was doing for humanity and what he wanted. He wanted Palestine to be free for the people of Palestine,” ANI quoted Mosavi Al Safav as saying.

Referring to his death, the Anjuman-e-Sharie's chief that his loss can't be measured but “thousands of Nasrallah will born from his blood and will take this mission forward and get success.”

In a post on X, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti informed that she was cancelling her (election) campaign on Sunday in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah.

“We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,” Mufti added.

Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared five days of public mourning for Hassan Nasrallah.

 

"I... offer my condolences for the martyrdom of the great Nasrallah and his martyred companions and announce five days of public mourning in Islamic Iran," reported AFP quoting Khamenei's statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 09:36 PM IST
