J&K rains: 5 killed in two days in Jammu, highways blocked; Omar Abdullah urges people to follow travel advisory

Three people were killed and more than 100 were rescued after heavy rain triggered flash floods in parts of the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Sunday, officials said. With the latest fatalities, five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the Jammu region in two days.

"There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town," Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh said in a post on X.

He said the national highway stands blocked and "unfortunately", there have been three casualties and loss of property for a couple of families."

The officials said a cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna village of Ramban, leading to the deaths of three persons. "The rescue operation in the village was continuing when the last reports were received," officials told news agency PTI.

While three people were killed on Sunday, two people, including a woman, were killed and another woman injured when they were struck by lightning in the Arnas area of Reasi district late on Saturday.

J&K CM reacts

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was "extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property..."

He informed that he will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans later on Sunday.

"For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas," Abdullah said.

Check travel advisory below:

Massive damage A senior government official said there had been massive damage in the Ramban district due to heavy rain, cloudbursts, high-velocity winds, landslides and hailstorms.

The officials said around 40 residential houses were damaged after a flash flood hit Dharam Kund village. Ten houses were fully damaged while the rest suffered partial damage.

They said more than 100 trapped villagers were rescued by police personnel who rushed to the spot despite the continuous downpour and cloudbursts. They added that several vehicles were swept away in the flood caused by an overflowing stream.

Multiple parts of the Jammu and Kashmir, including Jammu and Udhampur, have been facing heavy rains in the past few days, wrecking property and blocking National Highways.

In Rajouri, a severe windstorm accompanied by thundering hailstorms caused destruction across the Kalakote sub-district on April 19.

"The incessant rain also triggered landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, prompting traffic to be suspended," officials said.

Meanwhile, at least 22 families were shifted as a precautionary measure due to the lurking threat of a landslide in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a government official said.

The worst-affected areas include Tehsil Kalakote and Mogla Block, where strong winds tore through the region. Some houses with tin-sheet roofs were unable to withstand the storm's intensity. The storm also damaged the roof of the SKME School building in Kalakote.