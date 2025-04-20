J&K rains: Traffic advisory issued as heavy rains block Jammu-Srinagar highway, trigger flash floods, landslide

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway NH-44 is still reportedly affected by blockages caused by landslides and flash floods along the route, which were triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

According to the latest update from the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, commuters have been advised not to use the highway till the road is cleared.

“The Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is still closed due to landslides/mudslides/ shooting stones at several places. Heavy rain on the whole NHW,” DC Jammu said in a post on X.

The post shared that the SSG road, Mughal road, and Sinthan road in Jammu and Kashmir are also closed at the moment.

Srinagar traffic police also directed the vehicles heading towards Jammu from Nowgam to return.

“Due to heavy rains last night, the National Highway has been closed. As a result, all Jammu-bound vehicles are not allowed to proceed towards Jammu. All vehicles heading towards Jammu from the Nowgam side are hereby directed to return,” they said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, a severe windstorm in Rajouri district, accompanied by thundering hailstorms, on April 19 destroyed the Kalakote sub-district.

"The incessant rain also triggered landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, prompting traffic to be suspended," officials said.

In Sonmarg, snow clearance is underway on the Amarnath trek in Baltal by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) 122 RCC.

In Doda, Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Bhalessa in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, and fog engulfed the mountains and surrounding villages.

J-K weather update On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for severe weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir until April 20, citing the influence of an active western disturbance.

These disturbances will be accompanied by widespread light to moderate rainfall across the region.

Thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h, gusting to 60–70 km/h) have also been forecasted, especially across the Pir Panjal Range (Jammu Division) and the middle/higher reaches of the Kashmir Division.

Field report from DC Jammu Flash floods and intense thunderstorms have been reported in the higher reaches of Ramban and Reasi districts.