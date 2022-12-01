Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
J&K recruitment scam: CBI raids 14 places

J&K recruitment scam: CBI raids 14 places

1 min read . 12:54 PM ISTSaurav Anand
CBI raids 14 places in J&K recruitment scam. (File Photo: PTI)

The written test for the said recruitment was conducted by the JKSSB on 6 March 2022. The results were declared on 21 April. There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination and the government of J&K constituted an inquiry committee to look into the matter.

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at several locations in Jammu and Samba in connection with a case related to alleged corruption and irregularities in examination for the posts of Financial Accounts Assistant (FAA) of Financial Department conducted by J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

“The Central Bureau of Investigation is today conducting searches at around 14 locations including in Jammu, Sambha, etc at the premises of accused & others (including then Member, JKSSB) in a case related to alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the posts of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department (FAA)," said a press release.

“A case stands registered against 20 accused including then member (JKAS) of J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB); then Medical officer of BSF Frontier Hqrs, Paloura ; private persons; private company & unknown others on the allegations of irregularities in the examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for posts of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department (FAA)", it added.

The written test for the said recruitment was conducted by the JKSSB on 6 March 2022. The results were declared on 21 April. There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination and the government of J&K constituted an inquiry committee to look into the matter.

The report of the committee revealed conspiracy among officials of JKSSB, a private company based at Bangalore, beneficiaries candidates & others causing gross irregularities in conduct of said examination.

Allegations including high percentage of selected candidates from the districts of Jammu, Kathua, and Reasi; leakage of question paper; violation of JKSSB rules in assigning the task of setting up question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company and forgery were also found.

Further investigation is underway.

