J&K recruitment scam: CBI raids 14 places

1 min read . 12:54 PM IST

CBI raids 14 places in J&K recruitment scam. (File Photo: PTI)

The written test for the said recruitment was conducted by the JKSSB on 6 March 2022. The results were declared on 21 April. There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination and the government of J&K constituted an inquiry committee to look into the matter.