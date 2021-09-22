The Jammu and Kashmir government has sacked six of its employees for having terror links and working as over ground workers, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had dismissed 11 government employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and two from the police department, for allegedly working as overground workers for terrorist organisations.

The dismissed 11 employees were from the Jammu Kashmir Police, the education, agriculture, skill development, power and health departments, and the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

Among the employees, four were residents of Anantnag, three from Budgam, and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara districts.

The employees were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution, under which no inquiry is held and dismissed employees can only approach a high court for relief.

The designated committee for such cases recommended the dismissal of three and eight employees, respectively, from government service, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf, who are sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief and one of the most wanted terrorists, Salahuddin, were also dismissed from service for allegedly being involved in terror funding.

One of them was working with SKIMS and the other, was in the education department, they said.

The National Investigation Agency has tracked terror funding trails of both the persons. They were involved in raising, receiving, collecting and transferring funds through Hawala (non-banking) transactions for terror activities of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen, the officials said.

The three officials recommended for dismissal in the second meeting of the committee, included an orderly of the ITI in Kupwara, who was an over ground worker (OGW) of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, they said.

Besides him, there were two teachers from Anantnag in South Kashmir who were found involved in anti-national activities, including participating, supporting and propagating secessionist ideology of the Jamat-Islami (JeI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), they said.

The eight government employees recommended for dismissal included two constables of the J&K Police who provided inside information and logistical support to terrorists, the officials said.

