J-K: Security forces apprehend two local terrorists in Poonch; AK-47 and hand grenade recovered

Two local terrorists were apprehended by security forces in Mandi Sector of Poonch on Sunday, reported ANI.

The security forces recovered one AK-47 and one hand grenade from them. Operation of security forces is going on with further investigation, said the Poonch Police.

“Two local terrorists apprehended by security forces in Mandi Sector of Poonch. One AK-47 and one hand grenade recovered from them. Operation of security forces is going on with further investigation,” ANI quoted Poonch Police as saying.

The police said that Tariq Sheikh of Azamabad and Riyaz Ahmad of Chamber village were taken into custody during a raid.

Police raided the house of Sheikh at Azamabad and arrested him along with his associate, Ahmad.

After questioning the duo, the police team raided the rented accommodation of Sheikh at Jallian village and seized the weapons, the officials said.

Previous instance: Earlier on 28 August, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation, on Thursday killed two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir following an encounter.

In a post on social media X, Chinar Corps wrote, “Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolicein Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists.”

After unprovoked firing took place from the Pakistani side of the LoC, the alert Army troops gave a befitting reply to unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side of the LoC, suspecting an infiltration bid by Pakistan-based terrorists.

On August 13, Havildar Ankit Kumar got martyred while foiling the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.

In a statement on X, the Chinar Corps paid solemn tribute to Havildar Ankit Kumar, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while undertaking operational duty along the Line of Control in Uri, Baramulla. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."