J&K: Security forces gun down 2 Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in Kishtwar; seize cache of weaponry

Two militants linked to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed during a clash with security personnel in a secluded portion of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday.

The Indian Army said the fatalities occurred during 'Operation Trashi-I' within the Passerkut sector of the Chatroo region, where troops seized a cache of weaponry, including two AK-47 rifles.

"Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from J&K Police, IB (Intelligence Bureau) and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area," the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in a social media post on X.

"Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF (Counter-Intelligence Force) Delta, in close coordination with police and CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists today at approximately 11 am in challenging terrain," the X post added.

Demonstrating tactical expertise, coordination, and firm resolve, the units controlled the engagement zone where both insurgents were effectively eliminated, according to the Army.

"The hunt continues – those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary," it said.

Citing initial data, authorities identified both deceased individuals as Pakistani citizens and active participants in the outlawed JeM organization. The militants were discovered taking cover within a mud structure at a hillside's base; they initiated fire upon approaching reconnaissance teams, sparking a fierce firefight, the Army noted.

Reports indicate that sweep operations in the vicinity remain active.

The Chatroo woodland area has been the site of nearly six skirmishes between insurgents and the security forces over the past month, a period marked by the deaths of one serviceman and one militant.

With Sunday’s successful engagement, security forces have now neutralized a total of six JeM terrorists across various encounters in the Jammu region since the start of the year.

Previous operations resulted in two fatalities in Udhampur and one in the Kathua district.

Weapon cache, supplies recovered along LoC In a separate incident, defense personnel seized a significant quantity of weaponry and military gear during a reconnaissance mission in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, following a disrupted infiltration attempt the previous day.

The discovery occurred during a thorough sweep of the Nathua Tibba region within the Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC), conducted shortly after units repelled an intrusion effort early Friday morning.

Soldiers identified bloodied trails across the terrain, suggesting that the retreating insurgents likely suffered severe wounds during their withdrawal.

Throughout the sweep, security units uncovered a stash of hardware and logistics, which featured an AK-47 rifle, two loaded magazines, three tactical backpacks, blankets, food supplies, and apparel.

The mission was executed by personnel from the Crossed Swords Division operating under the White Knight Corps.