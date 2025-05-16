J&K seeks stake, revenue share in NHPC’s ₹22,700 crore Sawalkot hydro project
Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 16 May 2025, 03:28 PM IST
SummaryThe state government is negotiating for a share of revenue from the 1,856 MW project and may consider joint development through its power arm JKPDC or a JV with NHPC.
New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir is negotiating for a stake and revenue share in the 1,856 MW Sawalkot hydroelectric project on the Chenab river, currently with state-run NHPC Ltd, as it seeks to secure a direct income stream, according to three people familiar with the matter.
