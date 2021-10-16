The grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was sacked from government service on Saturday for allegedly aiding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
The grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, who is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, was working as a research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.
He was terminated using special provisions under Article 311 of the Constitution.
