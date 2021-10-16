OPEN APP
Home >News >India >J-K separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson dismissed from govt job
Listen to this article

The grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was sacked from government service on Saturday for allegedly aiding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, who is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, was working as a research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

He was terminated using special provisions under Article 311 of the Constitution.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout