The grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, who is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, was working as a research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was sacked from government service on Saturday for allegedly aiding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was sacked from government service on Saturday for allegedly aiding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, who is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, was working as a research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, who is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, was working as a research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}