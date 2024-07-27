J&K Shooting Incident: Three Army personnel injured in exchange of fire at LoC in Kupwara

J&K Shooting Incident: Three Army personnel have been injured in exchange of fire at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported on July 27, citing officials.

“Some exchange of fire took place near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district,” one official told PTI. He added that three Army personnel were injured in the firing.

Further details are awaited as the operation is ongoing, the officials told PTI.

Encounter along LoC ANI quoted defence official say that an encounter broke out between Army troops and terrorists in the forest area along the LoC in Kupwara's Macchil sector on July 27.

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack on an army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

Operations in Progress Further, the official X (Twitter) account of the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, posted about the incident on the social media platform, writing, “Firing in Macchal Sect”.

“There has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress,” they added.

Firing in Macchal Sect



There has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated.



Operations are… pic.twitter.com/DAOCpovrYT — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 27, 2024

Operations Along LoC Earlier this month, on July 25, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the LoC's forward areas, including Kupwara, to review the security situation and preparedness of the forces involved in counter-infiltration and counter-terror operations, officials had told PTI.

The army said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also interacted with the commanders and troops on the ground. His trip also included a visit to Kargil, to participate in the silver jubilee celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas.