OPEN APP
Home >News >India >J-K shuts schools up to class 9 till 18 April amid Covid surge

All schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be shut for students up to class 9 from 5 to 15 April as the Union Territory is recording an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the administration said on Sunday.

"In view of rising Covid-19 cases in J-K, all classes up to class 9 will be closed for two weeks in all schools from 5th April till 18th April in Jammu and Kashmir," said the office of J-K's Lieutenant Governor in a statement.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The decision comes in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir seeing over 500 daily cases for the last two days.

The UT recorded 501 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1, 32, 439, health officials said on Saturday.

With two fresh fatalities in the Jammu division, the UT’s death toll reached 2,005.

Of the new cases, 393 are from Kashmir division while 108 are from Jammu.

Officials said with 207 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 89 in Baramulla district, 69 in Jammu, 35 in Budgam and 14 in Kathua. Eleven districts reported single-digit cases while Kishtwar district in Jammu saw no infections.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily since March, reached 3, 574.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The home ministry recently made changes in the circular by including CEOs of PSBs in the list of officials who can make request for issuance of LOCs.Premium Premium

Loan moratorium: PSU banks may have to take 2,000 cr hit due to SC order on interest waiver

2 min read . 11:43 AM IST
Eight states account for 81.42 per cent of the infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.Premium Premium

India records 2021's biggest daily jump in Covid-19 cases: 10 updates

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election public rally in Kokrajhar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation as new cases surpass 93,000

1 min read . 11:28 AM IST
Covid hospitalPremium Premium

Covid bed capacity in Delhi's private hospitals increased to 25% from 15%: Satyendra Jain

1 min read . 10:43 AM IST

There are 2,734 active cases in Kashmir division, including 1,407 in Srinagar. Of the 840 active cases in Jammu division, 589 are in Jammu district.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout