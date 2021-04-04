Subscribe
Home >News >India >J-K shuts schools up to class 9 till 18 April amid Covid surge

J-K shuts schools up to class 9 till 18 April amid Covid surge

A health worker preserves a swab sample to test for Covid-19 in Srinagar
1 min read . 11:54 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The decision comes in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir seeing over 500 daily cases for the last two days
  • The UT recorded 501 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

All schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be shut for students up to class 9 from 5 to 15 April as the Union Territory is recording an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the administration said on Sunday.

"In view of rising Covid-19 cases in J-K, all classes up to class 9 will be closed for two weeks in all schools from 5th April till 18th April in Jammu and Kashmir," said the office of J-K's Lieutenant Governor in a statement.

The decision comes in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir seeing over 500 daily cases for the last two days.

The UT recorded 501 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1, 32, 439, health officials said on Saturday.

With two fresh fatalities in the Jammu division, the UT’s death toll reached 2,005.

Of the new cases, 393 are from Kashmir division while 108 are from Jammu.

Officials said with 207 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 89 in Baramulla district, 69 in Jammu, 35 in Budgam and 14 in Kathua. Eleven districts reported single-digit cases while Kishtwar district in Jammu saw no infections.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily since March, reached 3, 574.

There are 2,734 active cases in Kashmir division, including 1,407 in Srinagar. Of the 840 active cases in Jammu division, 589 are in Jammu district.

