Following heavy snowfall, CM Omar Abdullah noted traffic backups in Anantnag. The Chinar Corps successfully rescued 68 stranded tourists in Gulmarg, offering hot meals and shelter to a total of 137 individuals amidst harsh weather conditions

Chinar Warriors or members of the Chinar Corps wing of the Indian Army located at Gulmarg in Kashmir valley rescued 68 civilian tourists including 30 ladies, 30 gentlemen and 8 children after incessant snow in Gulmarg on 27 December left them stranded . The Chinar Warriors provided the rescued tourists not only a refuge from the hostile weather conditions but also made arrangements to provide hot meals, shelter and medication for a total of 137 tourists

"Chinar Warriors responded to a distress call from civil administration to evacuate tourists stranded due to unprecedented heavy snowfall in tourist destination of Gulmarg and the subsequent closure of the road to Tanmarg. Providing assistance in evacuation of 68 civilians including 30 ladies, 30 gentlemen and 08 children along with provisioning of hot meals, shelter & medication for a total of 137 tourists," Chinar Corps, Indian Army informed via a tweet.

Who are Chinar Corps? The Indian Army's Chinar Corps manages security efforts in Jammu and Kashmir's eastern and northern areas. The name "Chinar" comes from the common Chinar trees in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir weather today The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated light rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until December 30.

2000 vehicles stuck in J-K's Anantnag after first snowfall of the season Around 2,000 vehicles were stuck at Qazigund town in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Anantnag following the valley's first snowfall of the season on Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.

CM Abdullah mentioned that he has spoken with the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag about the current situation, adding that heavy vehicles are being allowed to move & efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles."

In a post on X on Friday night, CM Omar Abdullah said, "Just spoke to DC Anantnag about the current situation of the road between Qazigund & the tunnel. The icy conditions have caused traffic to back up. The stranded vehicles, in both directions, are slowly moving & where necessary being assisted."