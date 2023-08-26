J-K: Sonia Gandhi takes a boat ride in Srinagar's Nigeen Lake| WATCH

Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has arrived in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, where she embarked on a boat ride along the serene waters of Nigeen Lake.

ANI reported that this visit is part of her itinerary, during which she is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Friday, PTI reported citing a senior party leader that Rahul Gandhi has chosen to reside in a houseboat situated on Nigeen Lake, while the family is anticipated to shift to a hotel in the Rainawari locality on Saturday.

Notably, this hotel holds sentimental value for the Gandhi family due to past associations. Following a stay spanning two nights, there are plans for them to explore Gulmarg. However, the leader clarified that the family's visit does not encompass any political commitments or engagements.

Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi, along with her husband Robert Wadra, is also likely to join the duo, PTI reported citing a party leader.

After spending the past week in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi made his way to Srinagar following his address at a public rally in Kargil on Friday morning.

Rahul commenced his visit to Ladakh on August 17, marking his initial expedition to the region since it acquired the status of a Union Territory, following its separation from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. This transition also involved the reconfiguration of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into a Union Territory, accompanied by the revocation of its special status under Article 370.

Throughout the preceding week, Rahul undertook a motorcycle journey, covering several renowned locales in the area, such as Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Khardungla Top, Lamayuru, and Zanskar, before concluding his journey in Kargil on Thursday.

As per a statement from another Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi's itinerary included a plan to travel from Kargil to Sonamarg, located in the central part of Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Following this, he was expected to proceed to Srinagar, where he would spend two nights—one at a houseboat and the other at a hotel.

