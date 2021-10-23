Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will be restored after the delimitation process and elections in the region.

The minister was speaking in Srinagar after he chaired a meeting to review the security situation in the Valley. Amit Shah's three-day visit to J&K is the first since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019.

"Why should we stop delimitation? Delimitation will happen, followed by elections and then restoration of statehood... I want to be friends with the Kashmiri youth, said Amit Shah.

Number one on his agenda was meeting the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad who was shot dead by terrorists on June 22 near his home in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city while he was returning after offering evening prayers at a mosque.

Shah offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar, on compassionate grounds, a home ministry official said.

“Today visited the family of martyr Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and paid tributes to him. I and the nation are proud of his bravery. Jammu and Kashmir Police is making all efforts to realise the vision of PM Modi for a new JK," Shah said in a tweet later.

After going to Nowgam, Shah reviewed the security situation and steps taken to combat terrorism in Kashmir Valley, particularly following the targeted killings of civilians, mostly non-local labourers and minorities.

During the meeting, held at the Raj Bhavan here, the home minister was briefed on steps taken to eliminate terrorism from the union territory and counter-infiltration measures by the security forces, officials said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.