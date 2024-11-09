J&K students at Karnataka nursing college asked to ‘trim beard’, principal says ‘asked for basic grooming’: Report

College principal said the authorities informed the students that maintaining a neat and professional appearance is essential, especially in a field like nursing, “where discipline is critical.”

Livemint
Updated9 Nov 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir students at Karnataka nursing college asked to ‘trim beard’.
Jammu and Kashmir students at Karnataka nursing college asked to ‘trim beard’.(Representative image)

A group of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in a nursing college in Karnataka alleged that the college administration asked them to trim or shave their beard. The students were reportedly studying at the Government Nursing College in Hassan, which is affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University in Karnataka.

According to the Indian Express, the students from Jammu and Kashmir alleged that the college was enforcing “discriminatory grooming standards” that infringed on their cultural and religious rights.

The students, enrolled under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), reportedly approached the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association to highlight the matter. In a letter submitted to the association, they claimed the college threatened to mark them absent from clinical activities unless they shaved or trimmed their beards, Indian Express reported.

The students argued the policy was arbitrary and culturally insensitive. They raised concerns that this issue could lead to further discrimination, especially during internal assessments and practical examinations.

“We hope that this matter can be resolved without any further pressure or punitive action from the college administration,” the students wrote in the letter. They urged the association to convey their concerns to the college authorities.

College authorities said 14 students from Jammu and Kashmir study in the nursing college. According to the report, the association wrote a letter in connection with the matter to the offices of the Karnataka and J&K chief ministers.

College principal clarifies: 'Basic grooming'

Reacting to the students' concerns, college principal Chandrashekar Hadapad said the authorities informed the students that maintaining a neat and professional appearance is essential, especially in a field like nursing, “where discipline is critical.”

"We only asked them to keep their beard trimmed; we did not impose any requirement to shave completely. We understand that it is part of their custom," Hadapad was quoted as saying.

The principal admitted that one of the teachers had asked them not to come for clinical duties if they did not maintain a professional appearance. "We have just asked them to follow the disciplinary standards expected of nursing students," he said.

"Yesterday, we held a detailed discussion with all the teachers, including the clinical instructor. While we understand there may be cultural sensitivities, we only asked them for basic grooming to maintain a professional environment. Moreover, the students have a shortage in attendance and are not regular for clinical activities," the principal added.

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 08:25 PM IST
