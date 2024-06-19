J-K terror attack news: Two terrorists killed in Baramulla in encounter with police

  • A conflict in Jammu and Kashmir led to two terrorists being killed and two security personnel being injured. The conflict arose after the terrorists opened fire on the personnel during a search and cordon operation undertaken due to information about the presence of ultras

Livemint
Updated05:20 PM IST
Secuirty forces stand guard near the site of a encounter between security forces and militants
Secuirty forces stand guard near the site of a encounter between security forces and militants(Hindustan Times )

Two terrorists are believed to be killed in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said. Two security personnel have also reportedly sustained injuries, one police officer and one army jawan.

A cordon and search operation had been launched in the Watergam area on Wednesday following information about the presence of ultras there. The search operation progressed into a gunfight due to the terrorists opening fire on the two security personnel. This resulted in the terrorists' death and the police officer and jawan being injured.

Mr VK Birdi, inspector general police said, “Two bodies are seen at the encounter site. Both the terrorists have been killed. Their identity is yet to be ascertained.”

This incident occurred a day before Prime Minister Modi's planned visit to Srinagar, the capital of J&K. The past week, PM Modi chaired a review meeting regarding the terrorist conflict in J&K after security forces had multiple encounters with terrorists in the past few months. In this meeting, he was informed and reassured of the measures being taken against terrorist activities by Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

A similar encounter was faced in Jammu and Kashmir a few weeks ago in Nihama Kakapora village where two militants were killed in a similar event. Security forces had received information about the presence of terrorists in the region which triggered a search and cordon operation. The terrorists were identified as residents of Kakapora in Pulwama and commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terrorist organization.

This event occurred a day before the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls and was not the only such incident prior to the current day.

The bodies of the terrorists have not been identified as of yet.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaJ-K terror attack news: Two terrorists killed in Baramulla in encounter with police

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

334.00
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-9.9 (-2.88%)

Bharat Electronics

309.30
10:26 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-8.95 (-2.81%)

HDFC Bank

1,658.00
10:24 AM | 19 JUN 2024
49.25 (3.06%)

Tata Steel

180.05
10:25 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-1.1 (-0.61%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alok Industries

29.50
10:27 AM | 19 JUN 2024
2.15 (7.86%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

554.95
10:16 AM | 19 JUN 2024
39.85 (7.74%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

413.75
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
28.85 (7.5%)

Shree Renuka Sugars

51.22
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
3.47 (7.27%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,281.00-238.00
    Chennai
    72,711.00-1,095.00
    Delhi
    73,495.00-24.00
    Kolkata
    73,566.00191.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue