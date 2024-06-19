Two terrorists are believed to be killed in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said. Two security personnel have also reportedly sustained injuries, one police officer and one army jawan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A cordon and search operation had been launched in the Watergam area on Wednesday following information about the presence of ultras there. The search operation progressed into a gunfight due to the terrorists opening fire on the two security personnel. This resulted in the terrorists' death and the police officer and jawan being injured.

Mr VK Birdi, inspector general police said, "Two bodies are seen at the encounter site. Both the terrorists have been killed. Their identity is yet to be ascertained."

This incident occurred a day before Prime Minister Modi's planned visit to Srinagar, the capital of J&K. The past week, PM Modi chaired a review meeting regarding the terrorist conflict in J&K after security forces had multiple encounters with terrorists in the past few months. In this meeting, he was informed and reassured of the measures being taken against terrorist activities by Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

A similar encounter was faced in Jammu and Kashmir a few weeks ago in Nihama Kakapora village where two militants were killed in a similar event. Security forces had received information about the presence of terrorists in the region which triggered a search and cordon operation. The terrorists were identified as residents of Kakapora in Pulwama and commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terrorist organization.

This event occurred a day before the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls and was not the only such incident prior to the current day.

The bodies of the terrorists have not been identified as of yet.

