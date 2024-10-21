J&K terror attack victim’s family recalls last moments, says ‘he was the only breadwinner’

Jammu and Kashmir attack: In a tragic attack in Gagangir on Sunday evening, six labourers and one doctor were killed after terrorists opened fire at a camp near Gund.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published21 Oct 2024, 01:18 PM IST
J&K terror attack victim's family recalls last moments, say 'he was only breadwinner' jammu kashmir
J&K terror attack victim’s family recalls last moments, say ’he was only breadwinner’ jammu kashmir(PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir attack: In the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attacks that claimed seven lives, family members of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, who was killed in the Gagangir terror attack in Ganderbal district yesterday evening, struggled to contain their grief. 

“He was the only breadwinner of the family…” they said with tears in their eyes about their devastating loss. 

His brother became emotional as he recollected the last conversation with him from Sunday evening. 

“He never talked to us regarding any fear...He did not respond to our calls after 6 pm...Today in the morning, we received information regarding his death...He has two kids...These terrorists should be killed...He was the only breadwinner of the family...,” said Shashi Abrol's brother, who could not hold back his tears while talking to ANI.

Also Read | ‘Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega’: Farooq Abdullah’s warning after terror attack

On Sunday, October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site at Gagangir in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The terrorists had attacked a camp housing workers of a private company who were working on an under-construction tunnel in the Gund area.

‘Did not respond to calls…’

Shashi Bhushan Abrol's father's eyes welled up with tears. He said that his son worked as a designer with the company for five to six years. 

“Yesterday, his (Shashi Bhushan Abrol) wife had a telephonic conversation with him at 6 pm, but later he did not respond to calls...He was a designer...We received information regarding his demise in the morning...He has been working with the company for the past 5-6 years…” said Abrol's father. 

Also Read | Such abhorrent attacks: CM Omar Abdullah on labourer’s killing in Kashmir

J&K attack: The Resistance Front claims responsibility

Hours after the attack sent shockwaves throughout the country, The Resistance Front (TRF), an arm of the terror outfit Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also Read | Doctor, 5 labourers killed in terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal

The Resistance Front (TRF) was formed following the abrogation of Article 370, and had initially started as an online entity. Within six months, it evolved into a physical group by integrating militants from various factions, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJ&K terror attack victim’s family recalls last moments, says ‘he was the only breadwinner’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    549.50
    01:34 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    0.8 (0.15%)

    Tata Steel share price

    154.80
    01:34 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.5 (-0.32%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.45
    01:33 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.55 (-1.03%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    127.90
    01:34 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -4.5 (-3.4%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,697.25
    01:21 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    9.25 (0.55%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.40
    01:21 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    0.4 (0.17%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,855.00
    01:21 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.2 (-0.12%)

    JM Financial share price

    157.25
    01:21 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.91%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Jindal Saw share price

    335.55
    01:21 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -29.8 (-8.16%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,017.80
    01:21 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -76.85 (-7.02%)

    Aether Industries share price

    864.65
    01:20 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -60.95 (-6.58%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    967.40
    01:21 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -61.5 (-5.98%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,196.00
    01:21 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    108.05 (9.93%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,299.30
    01:21 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    109.65 (9.22%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,928.25
    01:21 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    241.75 (9%)

    Tata Investment Corporation share price

    7,223.80
    01:21 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    409.2 (6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.