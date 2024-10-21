J&K terror attack victim’s family recalls last moments, says ‘he was the only breadwinner’

Jammu and Kashmir attack: In the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attacks that claimed seven lives, family members of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, who was killed in the Gagangir terror attack in Ganderbal district yesterday evening, struggled to contain their grief.

“He was the only breadwinner of the family…” they said with tears in their eyes about their devastating loss.

His brother became emotional as he recollected the last conversation with him from Sunday evening.

“He never talked to us regarding any fear...He did not respond to our calls after 6 pm...Today in the morning, we received information regarding his death...He has two kids...These terrorists should be killed...He was the only breadwinner of the family...,” said Shashi Abrol's brother, who could not hold back his tears while talking to ANI.

On Sunday, October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site at Gagangir in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The terrorists had attacked a camp housing workers of a private company who were working on an under-construction tunnel in the Gund area.

‘Did not respond to calls…’ Shashi Bhushan Abrol's father's eyes welled up with tears. He said that his son worked as a designer with the company for five to six years.

“Yesterday, his (Shashi Bhushan Abrol) wife had a telephonic conversation with him at 6 pm, but later he did not respond to calls...He was a designer...We received information regarding his demise in the morning...He has been working with the company for the past 5-6 years…” said Abrol's father.

J&K attack: The Resistance Front claims responsibility Hours after the attack sent shockwaves throughout the country, The Resistance Front (TRF), an arm of the terror outfit Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.