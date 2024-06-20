J-K terror attacks: PM Modi says enemies of Jammu and Kashmir will be taught a lesson — ’Koi kasar baaki nahi chodenge’

J-K terror attacks: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said no stone will be left unturned in teaching a lesson to the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, June 20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, June 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that central government took the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir “seriously”. He said the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir will be taught a lesson and said, "Koi kasar baaki nahi chodenge".

PM Modi was speaking at the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' programme organised in Srinagar on Thursday. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with the J&K administration, reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory.

He assured that, "Jammu-Kashmir ke dushmano ko sabak sikhane me koi kor kasar baaki nahi chodenge. [No stone will be left unturned in teaching a lesson to the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir.]"

The Prime Minister assured the people that the new generation of Jammu and Kashmir will leave in peace and with stability. 

He also said the preparations for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have begun and the Union territory will get back its statehood too.

PM Modi's statement came in the wake of four terror attacks that rocked different parts of Jammu and Kashmir early in June this year.

Since June 9, terror strikes were reported at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda, where nine pilgrims were killed, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, a civilian was injured and at least seven security personnel were injured.

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting last week to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the series of terror-related incidents. The meeting, attended by NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials, aimed to assess the current security landscape in the region.

Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi arrived in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, June 20, for a two-day visit during which he will unveil various development projects and participate in International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar on Friday.

