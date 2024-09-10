J&K terror funding case: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid gets bail ahead of Assembly polls

Delhi Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Engineer Rashid, a member of parliament from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency, till October 2 in a terror funding case.

The Delhi court granted relief to Sheikh Abdul Rashid aka Engineer Rashid after he moved the court seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Rashid's brother Khurshid Ahmad is contesting Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 from Langate seat on North Kashmir a candidate from Awami Ittihad Party (AIP).

Rashid had been two-time MLA from the seat before winning Lok Sabha polls against Omar Abdullah.

The Patiala House Court has reserved for Wednesday (September 11, 2024), for its order on his regular bail application.

Rashid defeated Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla constituency.

He has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror-funding case.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls Earlier in August, the Election Commission announced the three phases Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The first phase of voting will be conducted on September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25 and the third phase on October 1.

The last date for making nominations for Phase I is August 27, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures is August 30. Polling for Phase I will be held on September 18.

The last date for making nominations for Phase II is September 5, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures is September 9. Polling for Phase I will be held on September 25. The last date for making nominations for Phase II is September 12, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures is September 17. Polling for Phase I will be held on October 1.