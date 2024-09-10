J&K terror funding case: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid gets bail ahead of Assembly polls

Delhi Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Engineer Rashid, a member of parliament from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency, till October 2 in a terror funding case

Livemint
Updated10 Sep 2024, 04:36 PM IST
A file photo of Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Rashid Engineer
A file photo of Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Rashid Engineer

Delhi Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Engineer Rashid, a member of parliament from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency, till October 2 in a terror funding case.

The Delhi court granted relief to Sheikh Abdul Rashid aka Engineer Rashid after he moved the court seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Rashid's brother Khurshid Ahmad is contesting Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 from Langate seat on North Kashmir a candidate from Awami Ittihad Party (AIP).

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Congress’ 3rd list of 19 candidates for assembly polls out

Rashid had been two-time MLA from the seat before winning Lok Sabha polls against Omar Abdullah.

The Patiala House Court has reserved for Wednesday (September 11, 2024), for its order on his regular bail application.

Rashid defeated Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla constituency.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: Once reluctant, Omar Abdullah is fighting two assembly seats

He has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror-funding case.

Engineer Rashid is an independent MP from Baramulla constituency.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls

Earlier in August, the Election Commission announced the three phases Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The first phase of voting will be conducted on September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25 and the third phase on October 1.

The last date for making nominations for Phase I is August 27, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures is August 30. Polling for Phase I will be held on September 18.

Also Read | J-K polls: EC issues notification for 40 seats voting in phase 3 on October 1

The last date for making nominations for Phase II is September 5, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures is September 9. Polling for Phase I will be held on September 25. The last date for making nominations for Phase II is September 12, while the last date for withdrawing candidatures is September 17. Polling for Phase I will be held on October 1.

Jammu and Kashmir has 87.09 lakh voters, including 42.6 lakh women, across 90 constituencies, according to the Election Commission.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJ&K terror funding case: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid gets bail ahead of Assembly polls

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue