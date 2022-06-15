J&K: Terrorists responsible for killing bank manager neutralised in Shopian

A day after reports came out of two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants being killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, two more terrorists linked with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were reportedly killed in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian late Tuesday night.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}