J&K: Terrorists responsible for killing bank manager neutralised in Shopian

A day after reports came out of two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants being killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, two more terrorists linked with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were reportedly killed in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian late Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, one of the terrorists killed in the operation has been identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, police said. Lone, a resident of Shopian, was involved in the targeted killing of a bank manager in the Kulgam district.
“One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district" tweeted Kashmir Zone Police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
This development comes following the death of Vijay Kumar Beniwal, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at the Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, who was shot dead earlier this month. Beniwal was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. A security camera footage showed a terrorist entering the bank and firing at the bank manager.
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan have reportedly been shot dead during a late-night encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The Lashkar-e-Taiba allegedly intended to target the Amarnath yatra, which begins June 30, the police said. The encounter took place in Bemina area in Srinagar and has happened on the back of several attacks on civilians.
Additionally, a cop suffered minor injuries during the security operation. The attack was plotted against the Amarnath Yatra and it involved three terrorists - two from Pakistan and one local militant, who had been in the country since 2018, officials said.
The Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet, "Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack Yatra: IGP Kashmir. (sic)." The local had crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 from Wagah.
