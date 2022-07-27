J&K: Traffic advisory issued due to stone-pelting2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 07:50 AM IST
People have been advised not to travel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44.
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44 was blocked at Mehad Ramban due to stone pelting, as per J&K Traffic Police. People have been advised not to travel on the said highway without confirmation from the Traffic Control Unit (TCU).