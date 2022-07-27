J&K: Traffic advisory issued due to stone-pelting

The minister was replying to a question demanding an answer on the number of civilians, pilgrims and security personnel killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5, 2019, till date, and out of them how many were Hindus and Kashmir Pandits. The government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. There have been a substantial decline in terror attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. Under the PM's Development Package, 5502 Kashmiri Pandits were provided govt jobs in the Valley, Rai said in his reply. Further, as per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the Valley during the said period, the MoS Home said.

