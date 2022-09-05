J-K Traffic Alert! Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to shooting stones

The Jammu-Srinagar highway has been blocked for vehicular movement due to shooting stones at Mehar and mudslides at Cafeteria Morh, Ramban caused by heavy rainfall on Sunday.
The Jammu-Srinagar highway has been blocked for vehicular movement due to shooting stones at Mehar and mudslides at Cafeteria Morh, Ramban caused by heavy rainfall on Sunday, according to Jammu and Kashmir traffic police. The authorities said that the halting stones triggered by downpour halted the traffic for more than five hours.
“Traffic update at 0615 hrs Jammu Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Cafeteria, Mehad, Ramban due to continuous shooting stones @JmuKmrPolice," the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police tweeted.
The officials said that a few hundred vehicles, including those carrying a batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, were stranded on the highway. A convoy of 174 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims has also been halted at Chanderkoot Yatra Niwas till clearance of the road, according to news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, the traffic movement was also suspended on the historic Mughal Road in Poonch district on Friday due to a landslide triggered by heavy rains, said the officials. Restoration work of these routes to Kashmir is under process.
The officials had advised people not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar Highway without confirmation from traffic authorities. Jammu and Kashmir police had also issued a traffic advisory for the commuters to be followed today, September 5.
Take a look at traffic advisory
1) Truckers upto 10 tyres are advised to use Mughal road for movement from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa. There shall be no traffic movement on all Fridays on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road from either side in view of maintenance and repair on Zoji La axis.
2) Subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs passengers or private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH44). TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.
3) TCU Jammu and Srinagar will inform all concerned about the traffic advisory and cut off timings. No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after cut off timings.
4) Security forces are requested not to ply against advisory or traffic plan in view of possible traffic congestion because of narrow carriage way between Nashree and Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar NHW.
5) People are advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming status of the road from traffic control units---Jammu (0191-2459048), Srinagar (18001807091), Ramban (9419993745), Udhampur (8491928625), and PCR Kishtwar (9906154100) for status of Sinthan road.
