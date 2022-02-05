The IGP Kashmir on Saturday morning informed that two terrorists of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), The Resistance Front (TRF) were neutralised by Srinagar Police after an encounter broke out in the Zakura area of Srinagar City.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Ikhlaq Hajam, who was also involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohammad at Hassanpora, Anantnag, added the IGP, ANI reported.

Incriminating materials like two pistols were recovered from the terrorists, stated the IGP Kashmir.

The Kashmir Police tweeted, “two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists, Ikhlaq Hajam, was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 2 pistols recovered: IGP Kashmir."

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF #neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 02 pistols recovered: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/9vktIRpcJM — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 5, 2022

A journalist in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested for allegedly uploading anti-national content on social media with a "criminal intention" to provoke the public to disturb law and order, police said on Friday.

Fahad Shah, an editor of a news portal, was arrested after a case was registered by police in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

"It was reliably learnt by the Pulwama police that some Facebook users and portals were uploading anti-national content, including photographs, videos and posts, with a criminal intention to create fear among the public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order," a police spokesperson said.

He said it was also learnt that these Facebook users were uploading posts glorifying terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law-enforcing agencies, besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.