J-K: Two militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara
Two militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. AK rifles, and ammunition were recovered.
Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, said police, adding that the incident took place in the Kumkadi area of the Machil sector in the north Kashmir district.