Two militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. AK rifles, and ammunition were recovered.

Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, said police, adding that the incident took place in the Kumkadi area of the Machil sector in the north Kashmir district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kupwara Police said, “Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far."

Police said that two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, a Pakistani pistol, a pouch, and ₹2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“OP MACHHAL PRAHAAR-III, Machhal, Kupwara. In a Joint Search Operation launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Intelligence agencies, a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered at Poshmargi, Machhal Sector, in Kupwara," Chinar Corps said.

The Army said that inputs were received from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and different intelligence agencies about the infiltration attempts by a group of terrorists in Kupwara.

“The ambush party maintained complete tactical surprise and firefight ensured where terrorists tried to flee across the LOC under the cover of dense foliage, however, firefight resulted in the killing of one terrorist instantly. Later, during the ensuing firefight, the second terrorist was also neutralized," the statement read as quoted by HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Army said that further search operation is in progress.

(More details are awaited) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

