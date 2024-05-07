J&K: Two terrorists including top commander of LeT affiliate 'The Resistance Front' killed in Kulgam
Two terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Basit Dar, were killed in a joint operation by security forces in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Dar was involved in multiple attacks.
Security forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists, including a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, some 70 kilometers from Srinagar.
