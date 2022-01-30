J&K: Two top JeM commanders among 5 terrorists killed in twin encounters

A total of five terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in a dual encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. As per the news reports by the ANI news agency, four terrorists were killed in Pulwama and one in Budgam in the past 12 hours.

“Two operations were launched during the night at Charareshrif in district Budgam and at Naira in district Pulwama. Both have concluded with killing of 01 terrorist in Budgam and 4 in Pulwama including two top JEM Commanders Zahid Wani and an Foreign terrorist from Pakistan," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

A JeM commander and a Pakistani terrorist are among five terrorists that have been killed by the Kashmir Police in 12 hours long encounter.

"5 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Police has recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition. More research is still going on, IGP Kashmir said in a tweet.

Yesterday, a group of terrorists fired upon a policeman in the Anantnag district in Jammu & Kashmir. Terrorists fired upon a policeman in Hassan Pora locality of the Bijbehara area in the Anantnag. The deceased policeman was identified as Head Constable Ali Muhammad.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of the Police Head Constable.

"I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our J&K Police HC Ali Mohammad in Anantnag district by terrorists. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain," Sinha tweeted.

"The perpetrators of this barbaric act will be punished soon. My deepest condolences to the family of the martyr," he added.

