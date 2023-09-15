J&K, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan to receive heavy rains today: IMD1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Monsoon rains across the country were 16% above normal in week ended Wednesday, but the average for the season, that began 1 June, remains 10% below normal.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on Friday, and thunderstorm and lightning over Uttar Pradesh.
