New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on Friday, and thunderstorm and lightning over Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 kmph is likely across Delhi, and in the national capital region (NCR) such as Noida and Faridabad for the next one hour.

Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh of Haryana and Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal in Rajasthan are also likely to see similar weather conditions.

The weather bureau expects very heavy rainfall in Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh throughout the day today and over east Rajasthan on Saturday.

A well-marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood may move across Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours causing isolated very heavy rain over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh today, in West Madhya Pradesh until Monday and over Vidarbha today and on Saturday.

Other parts of central India are expected to receive light or moderate widespread rain or thunderstorm and lightning till Monday.

As the monsoon trough lies to the south of its normal position, rainfall activity is likely to pick up over the next five days.

Heavy rains are likely over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat during Saturday to Wednesday, in Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday and over Marathwada on Saturday. .

Monsoon rains across the country were 16% above normal in week ended Wednesday, but the average for the season, that began 1 June, remains 10% below normal.