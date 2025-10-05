J&K weather: Jammu schools to remain closed from Oct 6-7 amid heavy rainfall alert

The Jammu and Kashmir government ordered the closure of schools across the Jammu division following a forecast of intense rainfall issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to a circular released by the J&K government, all government and private schools in Jammu will be shut on October 6th and 7th.

The pre-emptive closures come in the wake of significant damage caused by earlier intense downpours in the region. Residents of Rajouri faced considerable upheaval, with reports of damaged homes, sunken roads, and destroyed crops. Furthermore, multiple landslides, triggered by the rain, have blocked several vital routes across the district.

The community of Bant village in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, also faced major difficulties after a crucial bridge was completely washed away by the heavy rain.

Tourism Hit by Calamity Meanwhile, the Bhaderwah region has experienced a marked downturn, with popular tourist destinations remaining deserted.

This decline is attributed to a combination of natural calamities, such as cloudbursts and flash floods, and recent militant attacks.

Local residents, whose livelihoods heavily depend on the tourism sector, are urgently appealing to the government for intervention to help revive the industry.

One resident has appealed to their local MLA to raise the issue of Bhaderwah's struggling tourism in the Assembly and organise festivals to attract visitors and boost the sector.

West Bengal: Landslides in Darjeeling and Mirik Hills Kill 18 At least 18 people, including several children, have died, and numerous others were injured after relentless heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Mirik and Darjeeling hills in the northern part of West Bengal on Sunday.

The calamities swept away homes, damaged roads, and cut off several remote hamlets, officials have confirmed.

According to reports compiled by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration, fatalities have been confirmed from several locations, including Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagrakata, and the Mirik Lake area.

The NDRF stated that at least 11 people have died in Mirik, which is the worst-affected area, and seven injured individuals were rescued from there.

In Darjeeling, seven people lost their lives. Rescue operations are ongoing with the assistance of the police, local administration, and disaster response teams.

Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI, "Seven deaths have been reported due to a major landslide in Darjeeling subdivision triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. The rescue and relief work is on."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced compensation for the victims, though she did not specify the amount or the precise number of deaths.