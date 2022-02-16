JKBOSE Class 10th results: 19 students score maximum marks. Check results here

JKBOSE Class 10th results: 19 students score maximum marks. Check results here1 min read . 16 Feb 2022
While over 90 per cent of students from private schools passed the exam, the pass percentage in government schools was lesser at 67 per cent
As many as 19 students scored maximum markets in Class 10 exams conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE).
The JKBOSE declared Class 10 results on Wednesday in which around 78 per cent of the 72,684 candidates cleared the exam.
Total 19 students secured 500 out of 500 marks, including 13 were girls. Among boys and girls, while boys recorded a 78.14 per cent pass rate, girls outshined boys at a 78.74 per cent pass rate.
While over 90 per cent of the students from private schools passed the exam, the pass percentage in government schools was lesser at 67 per cent. The Class 10 board examinations were held last year over November and December.
How to check JKBOSE Class 10 result:
Go to the official JKBOSE site (jkbose.nic.in)
Click on JKBOSE Result for Class 10
Enter your credentials and click on submit
Scorecard will show on the screen
You can also download the result for your reference.
