JMM seeks President Murmu’s intervention after CM Hemant Soren’s chopper take-off delayed due to PM Modi’s security

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to intervene to provide a level-playing field for campaign ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections.

Updated5 Nov 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.(PTI)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Tuesday sought President Droupadi Murmu's intervention after Chief Miniter Hemant Soren's chopper take-off was delayed in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security, reported ANI.

In a letter to President Murmu, the ruling JMM urged President Droupadi Murmu to ensure a level playing field for star campaigners in the upcoming assembly polls.

Elucidating upon Jharkhand CM Soren's election campaign schedule in Singhbum district, the party claimed that his chopper's take-off was delayed because of PM Modi's security protocol as he was also campaigning for his party in the West Singhbhum district. A no-fly zone had been imposed in the region due to PM Modi's visit to Garhwa and Chaibasa on Sunday.

The JMM alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's helicopter was not allowed to take off for one-and-a-half hours because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on November 4.

“Our star campaigner Hemant Soren was scheduled to address an election meeting at 2.25 pm at Bazar Tand in Simdega after holding a meeting at Gudri in West Singhbhum at 1.45 pm,” PTI reported citing the JMM's letter to President Murmu.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to be in Chaibasa at 2.40 pm to address an election rally. The distance between Gudri and Chaibasa is 80 km while it is 90 km to Simdega. The EC had given its approval to Soren's visit. But the CM's helicopter was grounded for one-and-a-half hours, citing the security protocol of the prime minister," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said in the letter sent to the President on Sunday.

The party also stated that CM Hemant Soren was made to wait for one-and-a-half hours due to the no-fly zone condition imposed under PM's security protocol. The Election Commission had said that no flying zone would be declared for 15 minutes in a 50 km radius for security reasons.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJMM seeks President Murmu’s intervention after CM Hemant Soren’s chopper take-off delayed due to PM Modi’s security

