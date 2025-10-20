JMM will not be contesting Bihar assembly elections amid rift with INDIA allies RJD, Congress

The Jharkhand Janmukti Morcha (JMM) led by Jharkhand chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced that the party will not be contesting the Bihar assembly election days after announcing six candidates for the same.

The party has accused its INDIA bloc partners Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and Congress of a "political conspiracy" that has led to it being deprived from seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan coalition in Bihar.

Senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand with the Congress and RJD, and give a befitting reply to the "snub", as per PTI.

"The RJD and the Congress are responsible for depriving JMM from contesting the election as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply to this, and review its alliance with RJD and Congress," the publication quoted Kumar as saying.

"In the Bihar election of 2020, the JMM was assured of three seats by the RJD and Congress, but later they divided the seats among themselves, deceiving us. In last year's Jharkhand polls, the JMM left a respectable number of seats for the Congress, RJD and the Left, but the party was humiliated again in the 2025 Bihar election," he added, as per PTI.

JMM had announced on Saturday that they would field candidates from Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti seats. All six seats are set to go to polls on November 11.

The deadline of submission of nomination papers in these seats was Monday.

RJD announces 143 candidates The RJD has today announced 143 candidates for the Bihar elections, with Tejashwi Yadav being fielded from Raghopur.

In five of these seats, the RJD will face off against its alliance partners, thus bringing to the fore the fact that all is not well in the INDIA bloc.

While the RJD has avoided fielding a candidate from Kutumba, which is represented in the Assembly by the Congress' state chief Rajesh Kumar Ram, the two parties are set to clash in Vaishali, Lalganj, and Kahalgaon.

RJD will also face the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) in the seats of Tarapur and Gaura Boram.

VIP, Jan Suraaj leaders join BJP ahead of polls Amid tensions in the Mahagathbandhan, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate from Munger's Tarapur Assembly constituency has joined the BJP.

