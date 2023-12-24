JN.1 Covid strain: Do we need a new vaccine? Ex-AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria, ‘Need a new jab that…’
Dr Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS director, stated that the new Covid sub-variant JN.1 is spreading rapidly but not causing severe infections or hospitalizations.
With new Covid sub-variant JN.1 fueling a sudden infection surge, former AIIMS director and senior pulmonologist, Dr Randeep Guleria noted though the new variant is spreading rapidly, it is not causing severe infections and hospitalisation. On the vaccine situation, he said that since the virus is changing, we need a new jab that ‘covers a broader type of the virus’.
‘Prevention is required for all those…’ INSACOG chief as Covid surges
On Saturday, India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora, meanwhile, said that no additional dose of vaccine is needed against the subvariant at present.
Speaking to ANI about the current situation in the country, India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora said, "I would say prevention is required for all those who are 60 years of age or older, who are likely to have comorbidities and those who are on drugs that suppress our immunity, like cancer patients. If they have not taken precaution so far, then they are advised to take precaution; otherwise, there is no need for any additional doses."
A descendant of the Omicron virus, the JN.1 strain has been classified as a ‘variant of interest’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The UN health agency had earlier said it was continuously monitoring the evidence and would update the JN.1 risk evaluation as needed. It further advised people to take measures to prevent infections and severe disease using all available tools.
India recorded 423 COVID-19 cases, with 266 in Kerala and 70 in Karnataka, according to Union health ministry data. Two deaths occurred in Kerala. The total active cases in the country stand at 3,420 as per the latest update.
(With inputs from agencies)
