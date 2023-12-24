With new Covid sub-variant JN.1 fueling a sudden infection surge, former AIIMS director and senior pulmonologist, Dr Randeep Guleria noted though the new variant is spreading rapidly, it is not causing severe infections and hospitalisation. On the vaccine situation, he said that since the virus is changing, we need a new jab that ‘covers a broader type of the virus’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Guleria told news agency ANI, "It is more transmissible, it is spreading more rapidly, and it is gradually becoming a dominant variant. It is causing more infections but the data also suggests that it is not causing severe infections or hospitalisations. Most of the symptoms are predominantly in the upper airways, like fever, cough, cold, sore throat, running nose and body aches."

Speaking on the requirement of a new vaccine, Guleria says, "...We need a vaccine which covers a broader type of the virus. We have had multiple mutations. Jn.1 is sub lineage of Omicron. So a vaccine that is made against Omicron will be effective against this variant also."

“We need more data first to show what the current immunity in the population, and the protection that have based on the previous vaccination that we've got, based on that, only can we decide we need a new vaccine, that covers the current circulating strain, and that is something that has to be done regularly because variants will keep changing…"

‘Prevention is required for all those…’ INSACOG chief as Covid surges On Saturday, India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora, meanwhile, said that no additional dose of vaccine is needed against the subvariant at present.

Speaking to ANI about the current situation in the country, India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora said, "I would say prevention is required for all those who are 60 years of age or older, who are likely to have comorbidities and those who are on drugs that suppress our immunity, like cancer patients. If they have not taken precaution so far, then they are advised to take precaution; otherwise, there is no need for any additional doses."

A descendant of the Omicron virus, the JN.1 strain has been classified as a ‘variant of interest’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The UN health agency had earlier said it was continuously monitoring the evidence and would update the JN.1 risk evaluation as needed. It further advised people to take measures to prevent infections and severe disease using all available tools.

India recorded 423 COVID-19 cases, with 266 in Kerala and 70 in Karnataka, according to Union health ministry data. Two deaths occurred in Kerala. The total active cases in the country stand at 3,420 as per the latest update.

(With inputs from agencies)

