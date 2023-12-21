JN.1 Covid variant: After Karnataka, Chandigarh urges people to wear masks

The Chandigarh administration has advised people to wear masks in the wake of the spread of the JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19, Hindustan reported on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The administration made it mandatory for attendants, doctors and other hospital staff to wear masks in hospitals. It also advised people to avoid crowded areas as much as possible.

"Consult doctors even if you have cold or minor viral infection because this will minimise the risk of spreading the disease. The administration has asked people to cooperate with the government and remain alert instead of panicking," the advisory further said, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Karnataka had made masks mandatory for people above the age of 60 years and those with co-morbidities. "People need not panic. Rather, precautions need to be taken to stay out of the risk zone. People above the age of 60 should compulsorily wear masks in public spaces," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases has been blamed on the JN.1 sub-strain, with mild fever and cough being among its most common symptoms. According to officials, the sub-strain is currently said to be prevalent in 36-40 countries.

On Thursday, India recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is happening in other states: Kerala was the first state in India to report the JN.1 Covid variant. The Kerala health minister said only one person was infected with the new variant and has also recovered. The state reported 300 new active cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on December 20, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said on Wednesday that over 20 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected across the country. “About 91 to 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment," Paul was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Sources told PTI that 19 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, two more Covid cases of the new sub-variant were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, which took the tally of such cases in the state to four, another PTI report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state in view of the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in some parts of the country. "The state was fully prepared to tackle the situation and people must not panic but should take precautions, especially due to the upcoming festival and new year season," Shinde was quoted by PTI as saying.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier urged all the states to remain alert, increase surveillance and ensure an adequate stock of medicines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and vaccines.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.