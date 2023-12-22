JN.1 Covid variant: Delhi, Kerala, and other states review coronavirus situation; doctors say 'mask up' | Top 10 updates
A 54-year-old man in Noida, Uttar Pradesh tests positive for Covid, the first case in the region in months; his sample has been sent for genome sequencing.
A Noida resident has tested positive for Covid, in the first case of the infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar after several months, said officials, adding that his sample has been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing and the result is awaited.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message