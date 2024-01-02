JN.1 update: Gurugram reports first COVID-related death in six months, India logs 312 cases so far
Apart from being infected by the JN.1 variant of coronavirus, the woman was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health issues.
Amid the rise in JN.1 cases in India, a 47-year-old woman on 1 January died due to the disease in Haryana's Gurugram, making it the first COVID-19-related death in the district in about six months, said an official.
