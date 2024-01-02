Amid the rise in JN.1 cases in India, a 47-year-old woman on 1 January died due to the disease in Haryana's Gurugram, making it the first COVID-19-related death in the district in about six months, said an official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from being infected by the JN.1 variant of coronavirus, the woman was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health issues. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for six days.

Meanwhile, two fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Gurugram on Monday, the health department said.

Among others, two women, aged 35 and 57, have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them recently returned from Mumbai. After their health deteriorated, they got tested for COVID-19 and their results came back positive, it said.

"As both women have mild symptoms, they are in home isolation. A doctor is monitoring their health," an official said.

312 Covid sub-variant JN.1 cases: According to the INSACOG's data updated on Tuesday, a total of 312 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country, with about 47 percent of them recorded in Kerala.

Ten states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

These states are Kerala (147), Goa (51), Gujarat (34), Maharashtra (26), Tamil Nadu (22), Delhi (16), Karnataka (eight), Rajasthan (five), Telangana (two) and Odisha (one), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

With agency inputs.

